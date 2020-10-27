Christmas prices to soar as ‘team Australia’ bears brunt of wharfies dispute

Australians are being warned the price of Christmas goods could soar as a result of the wharifes dispute.

The Maritime Union has put strikes on hold until December after stevedore Patricks withdrew its complaint to the Fair Work Commission.

But International freight company Global Forwarding Director Enrica Centorame told Ben Fordham goods are being shipped to Brisbane and then sent to Sydney.

“It’s adding cost, it’s adding time, stress and frustration. It’s not over by a longshot.

“Team Australia is being impacted. Every single Australian will cop the additional costs at the end of the line.

“There may not be many Christmas gifts to purchase because the shelves will be empty and it will increase the cost of goods.”

Image: Getty