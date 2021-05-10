Chinese-owned company could control energy grid in NSW

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham is warning a Chinese-owned company could end up in control of the NSW energy grid.

Chinese company Goldwind has received a $10 million grant from the government to manufacture a new wind turbine.

Once NSW makes the move from coal to renewables, Mark Latham is warning China could control the energy grid.

He told Ben Fordham the federal government should step in.

“It’s impossible for a nation to defend itself if the electricity is controlled by another country.”

