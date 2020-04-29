2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chinese official disrupts press conference, claims government is ‘transparent and responsible’

34 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew ForrestChinese Communist PartyClive HamiltonZhou Long

A Chinese official is under fire after making a surprise speech at a federal government press conference.

Victorian Chinese consul-general Zhou Long took to the podium after being introduced by Australian businessman Andrew Forrest, who has obtained 10 million testing kits from China.

Health Minister Greg Hunt also spoke at the conference.

In his speech, Mr Long claimed the Chinese government had cooperated in “an open, transparent and responsible manner” with international governments in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

Author Clive Hamilton told Ben Fordham it’s “simply not true”, accusing Mr Forrest of “facilitat[ing] … essentially, a piece of propaganda on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“In fact, [the Chinese government] is trying to manipulate the information and get control of the global narrative.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.