2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chinese interference ‘not a major problem’ for WHO, investigator claims

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Chinacovid-19Professor Dominic DwyerWorld Health Organisation
Article image for Chinese interference ‘not a major problem’ for WHO, investigator claims

An Australian member of the World Health Organisation’s Wuhan investigative team has played down the impacts of Chinese government secrecy in their report’s findings.

Westmead Hospital microbiologist Professor Dominic Dwyer told Deborah Knight political pressure was “not a major problem” in obtaining evidence, but played a role in the “interpretation” of the data in China and beyond.

“[Wuhan] is ground zero for the outbreak, no question.

“Whether it’s ground zero for the virus is still to be determined, and those sorts of investigations actually can take years to sort out.

“Certainly there was a lot of material released because of this investigation, so that in itself is really good.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873