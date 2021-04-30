2GB
Chinese ambassador under fire for ‘highly offensive’ accusations

35 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Chinese ambassador under fire for ‘highly offensive’ accusations

Jim Wilson has hit back at racism claims levelled at Australia by Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye.

Mr Cheng told a meeting of the Australia China Business Council racial discrimination will “create obstacles” for Chinese travellers and students.

Jim said Australians won’t tolerate the bullying and “standover tactics”, despite the value of the Chinese tourism market.

“There are no grounds to these claims … to suggest otherwise is highly offensive.

“But if Cheng Jingye doesn’t want Chinese tourists to come down under, well, it’s their loss!”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Ali Haydar Yurtsever/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

