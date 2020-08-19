Children won’t be exempt from COVID-19 vaccine, NSW Chief Health Officer says

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says when and if there is a COVID-19 vaccine they will aim to vaccinate everyone in the state.

Yesterday the Prime Minister backflipped on his comments over a mandatory vaccine but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has raised the possibility of restrictions for people who refuse to be vaccinated

Ben Fordham questioned Dr Kerry Chant on her position in NSW.

“What about school children, will they need to have the vaccine?”

“If we have a safe effective vaccine and we have sufficient volume we’d be looking at vaccinating everyone,” Dr Chant said.

“What we may be encountering is a prioritisation process if we have limited quantities, initially, of the vaccine.”

