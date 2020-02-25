2GB
Children of migrants do better in school than English-speaking students

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

Children of migrants are outperforming English-speaking students in writing and spelling.

Last year’s NAPLAN results show children from non-English speaking backgrounds performed better than other students in almost every grade.

Mark Latham tells Ben Fordham a family’s work ethic is behind the results.

“Parents who read books to their children when they’re young, parents who take an interest in the homework… those students do a lot better.

“I applaud families, mainly from Chinese, Indian, other Asian backgrounds, who work their backside off to get good school results… I think it’s fantastic and we can all learn a lot from that.”

Image: Getty/Jeff J Mitchell 

