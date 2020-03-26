Childcare sector ‘about to collapse’

The childcare industry is warning of an imminent collapse, saying “children have left in droves” due to new coronavirus advice.

“The whole sector’s about to collapse,” Australian Childcare Alliance NSW President Lyn Connolly tells Ben Fordham.

1 in 3 parents in NSW have pulled their kids from childcare following the Premier’s announcement on Monday, recommending children be kept home from school.

“We need the federal government to immediately release the already-budgeted childcare subsidies.

“This is vital. 200,000 staff are going to be on the Centrelink queues overnight if they don’t get this to happen.

“Dan Tehan, right now, just go out there and announce you will pay the childcare subsidy!”

Ms Connolly is also calling on the federal government to intervene on behalf of borrowers to force financial institutions to defer loan repayments, and wants the NSW government to legislate rent deference.

“Lyn, can I just tell you, if I was in a fight I would be quite happy having you going in to bat on my behalf,” Ben responded.

Image: Getty