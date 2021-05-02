Childcare costs to ease for Aussie families

250,000 families with at least two kids are set to benefit from a $1.7 billion package to subsidise childcare.

From July 2022, the childcare subsidy for families with two or more children aged five and under will increase to a maximum of 95 per cent.

Youth Minister Alan Tudge told Ben Fordham many people would benefit.

“An average family earning $110,000 collectively, they’ve got a couple of kids in childcare, they’ll be $95 a week better off as a result of this.”

