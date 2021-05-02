2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Childcare costs to ease for Aussie families

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Alan Tudgechildcare subsidy
Article image for Childcare costs to ease for Aussie families

250,000 families with at least two kids are set to benefit from a $1.7 billion package to subsidise childcare.

From July 2022, the childcare subsidy for families with two or more children aged five and under will increase to a maximum of 95 per cent.

Youth Minister Alan Tudge told Ben Fordham many people would benefit.

“An average family earning $110,000 collectively, they’ve got a couple of kids in childcare, they’ll be $95 a week better off as a result of this.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873