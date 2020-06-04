2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Child flags down police amid fears her mother is drink-driving

3 mins ago
Ray Hadley

A woman has been charged and her licence suspended after she was allegedly caught drink-driving with a child in the car in the state’s south.

A 13-year-old girl flagged down officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command on Kosciuszko Road near Cooma.

Police will allege in court that the girl told officers her 38-year-old mother had been driving dangerously and was under the influence of alcohol.

She returned an alleged reading of 0.210 and was charged with high-range drink-driving.

“It’s a pretty low standard,” Ray Hadley said, “when we’ve got 13-year-old children having to wave down coppers because they’re fearful for their own lives.”

“Well done to the little girl.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873