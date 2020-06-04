Child flags down police amid fears her mother is drink-driving

A woman has been charged and her licence suspended after she was allegedly caught drink-driving with a child in the car in the state’s south.

A 13-year-old girl flagged down officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command on Kosciuszko Road near Cooma.

Police will allege in court that the girl told officers her 38-year-old mother had been driving dangerously and was under the influence of alcohol.

She returned an alleged reading of 0.210 and was charged with high-range drink-driving.

“It’s a pretty low standard,” Ray Hadley said, “when we’ve got 13-year-old children having to wave down coppers because they’re fearful for their own lives.”

“Well done to the little girl.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full