Chef plans regional rescue by making viewers jealous

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski has created a new way to support our Australian farmers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Many regional producers have seen a sharp drop in demand for their stock, with restaurant orders drying up since the pandemic hit.

The food ambassador to Queensland’s Gympie region Matt Golinski is helping to promote regional farmers by visiting the farm and cooking with their food in live online videos.

The Aussie chef told Mark Levy the interest in buying local has increased in the last few months but the usual food festivals and farm trails available to people have been cancelled.

“I figured it’d be fun just for me to go out and get their ingredients, and make my dinner and film it and make people jealous.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/@ChefMattGolinski