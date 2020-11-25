Chef Matt Moran fires up over ‘inconsistent’ rules for restaurants

Celebrity chef Matt Moran has hit out at what he calls an “incredibly inconsistent” set of rules for the hospitality industry.

Today, the Premier announced an easing of restrictions for small hospitality venues which enables them to effectively double their capacity.

But Mr Moran, who runs a number of larger venues across Sydney, is lobbying for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to ease restrictions for the larger establishments.

He told Jim Wilson he thought the news was “fantastic” until he realised there was no benefit for bigger pubs and restaurants.

“When I looked into it, it was completely misleading, there is not one extra person [that] can be in any of my venues from that announcement.

“I don’t understand you can have a lot more people in smaller venues, shoulder-to-shoulder side-by-side.

“It’s incredibly inconsistent.

“The next four weeks in our businesses is when we try to capitalise on a busy time. Come January it goes quiet again, we are really missing out.”

