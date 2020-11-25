BREAKING | Good news for Christmas lunches as gathering restrictions ease

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced changes to limits on private gatherings in time for the holiday season.

Capacity in homes will increase from 20 guests to 30 on December 1, and up to 50 people will also be allowed to gather outdoors in backyards.

“If you’re hosting an event in your home, you can have up to 50 people, so long as you utilise an outdoor space,” the Premier explained.

At the same time, most small hospitality venues (up to 200sqm) can effectively double capacity, with a one-person-per-2sqm restriction replacing the current 4sqm rule.

On December 14, the working from home health order will be removed, allowing private businesses to return their employees to the office in the new year.

“Hopefully businesses and other organisations can consider having more people in the workplace in a COVID-safe way.

“That planning is absolutely necessary to ensure that we keep our economy moving, we keep jobs going, and that people feel more confident in 2021 about their livelihoods.”

The announcement comes as NSW records its 18th consecutive day with 0 new cases of COVID-19.

Image: Nine News