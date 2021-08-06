Chef de Mission disappointed by ‘tarnished reputation’ of rugby sevens

Australia’s men’s rugby sevens have been reprimanded but not penalised after an alcohol-fuelled bender on their flight home saw complaints made to the AOC.

Japan Airlines crew were allegedly abused by some players when they stopped the flow of alcohol, and the galley was raided for more drinks.

Australian Chef de Mission to the Tokyo Olympics Ian Chesterman told Jim Wilson he was appreciative to have received a letter of apology from the team captain.

“The thing … that always disappoints me in these moments is this team has been fantastic.

“We have individuals who make mistakes, but some people just focus on those and it tarnishes the reputation of the whole.

“I don’t think the whole deserves that.”

Jim Wilson was dismayed by the decision to give the players involved nothing more than a “slap on the wrist”.

“What really got my blood boiling is that these athletes haven’t done the decent thing, and put their hand up [to] say ‘You know what? We stuffed up, we were out of line, we’re sorry’.

Jim called out their “lame and gutless” excuses.

