‘Cheaper to buy than it is to rent’: NAB boss’ take on booming housing market

The National Australia Bank CEO says despite booming house prices, first home buyers aren’t being pushed out of the market.

NAB CEO Ross McEwan told Ben Fordham 16 per cent of new lending is going to first home buyers.

“There are more first home buyers getting into this market than we’ve seen probably in the last five-10 years.

“First home buyers are finding it … cheaper to buy than it is to rent.”

