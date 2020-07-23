Channel-crossing champion swimmer risks heart failure to break record

Chloe McCardel has swum the English Channel 31 times, and now aims to make it 35 to break the men’s world record.

The Australian marathon swimmer intends to make four more crossings over the coming months, allowing herself just a week of recovery between each swim.

She detailed to Jim Wilson the extreme risks Channel swimmers take in the freezing, turbulent conditions.

“The heat is getting is ripped out of your body by the cold, large water mass around you.

“As some point if you stay in the water long enough, you will get hypothermia.

“In the past that has been my hardest challenge: it’s to finish that multiple swim before hypothermia gets so bad it goes into heart failure.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Instagram/Chloe McCardel