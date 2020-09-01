2GB
Chad Townsend won’t count Matt Moylan out after ‘selfless’ act

1 min ago
Mark Levy
Chad TownsendCRONULLA SHARKSMatt Moylanrugby league featured

The Cronulla Sharks are backing injured player Matt Moylan, despite having dropped him again for Round 17.

Teammate Chad Townsend told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he has full confidence in the five-eighth to recover and return to play.

“These things happen throughout your career. It’s a rollercoaster ride, you go in and out of form.

“One thing a lot of people don’t understand is that Moyza’s played the last two games with a tear in his hamstring.

“He did one of the most selfless things – putting himself out there and being available because he wanted to help the team.”

Image: Cronulla Sharks/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
