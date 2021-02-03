2GB
Central Coast residents ‘treated as private ATM’ to fix ‘world-record’ council debt

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Central Coast CouncilGreg Best
Article image for Central Coast residents ‘treated as private ATM’ to fix ‘world-record’ council debt

Central Coast Council’s has racked up a debt of $565 million and imposed a 15 per cent rate rise for residents.

The community rallied around council chambers in protest after the rate hike notice detailed the number for the local tip rather than the council.

Suspended Central Coast Independent Councillor Greg Best told Ben Fordham the debt is “world-record stuff” and called the Minister to intervene.

“This administration … is treating the ratepayers like their private ATM.

“This council knew, they knew damn well they were going down the tubes and they did nothing and now the punters are going to pay.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
LocalMoneyNewsNSWPolitics
