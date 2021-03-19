Central Coast Mariners’ success story redemption for club and coach alike

The Central Coast Mariners could be on the cusp of a new era, topping the A-League ladder at the midway point.

Under coach Alan Stajcic, the team have already gained more points in the first half of the season than they had by the end of the previous five.

He told James Willis a successful pre-season has for once proved an accurate form guide, but the Mariners’ challenge now is to stay “humble and grounded” and maintain their lead.

“I used an analogy this morning that if it’s the Melbourne Cup, we’re just turning the first lap, and no trophies are ever handed out after the first lap.”

Stajcic was picked up by the Mariners after being dumped by the Matildas, though he says he’s “not really” seeking a redemption of his own.

“It was probably a marriage made in heaven … that we were both on our knees and both wanted to prove ourselves.”

Image: Peter Mundy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images