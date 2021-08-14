2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Celebrating more than half a million women involved in Rugby League

3 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Katie PageRUGBY LEAGUEWomen in League
Article image for Celebrating more than half a million women involved in Rugby League

Harvey Norman Women In League Round has become a highlight in the NRL calendar.

Throughout the weekend, more than half a million women are being recognised for their contribution to the sport of Rugby League.

The Continuous Call Team caught up with Katie Page who is the Chief Executive of Harvey Norman and Founder of the NRL Harvey Norman Women In League Round.

Katie says “15 years ago when we introduced this initiative, you could count how many females were involved in the game on one hand”.

“But now, there are so many women who contribute to Rugby League that you lose count of how many women are involved”.

Take a listen to hear how far Women’s involvement in the sport of Rugby League has come in recent history.

Image: NRL

Continuous Call Team
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873