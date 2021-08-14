Celebrating more than half a million women involved in Rugby League

Harvey Norman Women In League Round has become a highlight in the NRL calendar.

Throughout the weekend, more than half a million women are being recognised for their contribution to the sport of Rugby League.

The Continuous Call Team caught up with Katie Page who is the Chief Executive of Harvey Norman and Founder of the NRL Harvey Norman Women In League Round.

Katie says “15 years ago when we introduced this initiative, you could count how many females were involved in the game on one hand”.

“But now, there are so many women who contribute to Rugby League that you lose count of how many women are involved”.

Take a listen to hear how far Women’s involvement in the sport of Rugby League has come in recent history.

Image: NRL