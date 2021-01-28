CCTV released as police hunt trio of armed robbers after Sydney crime spree

Police have released CCTV video in a public appeal to track down the armed robbers who threatened several employees and patrons in a Sydney crime spree.

On January 3 and 4, at least three men targeted three businesses in Sydney’s south-west: the Canterbury Hotel, a convenience store on New Canterbury Road in Hurlstone Park, and a service station on Punchbowl Road, Wiley Park.

The men threatened staff at knifepoint and gunpoint, stealing cash from gaming machines at the pub, and cash and cigarettes at the convenience store and service station.

In Wiley Park, the employee’s watch was initially stolen, then returned.

Anyone who can help identify the men in the above vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.