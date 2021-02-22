CCTV | Police hunt for man in violent road rage incident

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in a road rage incident in Sydney’s CBD last week.

Police have been told the woman was crossing the road at Wattle Street in Ultimo when the driver of a black SUV beeped the horn and verbally abused her.

He then allegedly followed her into a nearby café where he physically assaulted her, threw her bike into the street and smashed her mobile phone.

The 37-year-old woman sustained minor injuries to her wrists and hands.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.