2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Capturing cricket: Steve Waugh reveals..

Capturing cricket: Steve Waugh reveals what’s next

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
STEVE WAUGH
Article image for Capturing cricket: Steve Waugh reveals what’s next

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh has lived out his dream photographing India’s passion for cricket.

‘Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh In India’ follows Waugh around India as he photographs the country’s love of cricket.

He told Deborah Knight he aims to do a similar journey in Australia.

“I think we’re pretty unique in how we celebrate the game here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The documentary premieres tonight at 8.30 pm on ABCTV and ABC iview.

 

Image: Getty/Simon Hofmann

Deborah Knight
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873