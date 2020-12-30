Captain dismisses SCG Test concerns amidst virus spike

Former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor has dismissed concerns the SCG Test Match will risk the spread of coronavirus as the Croydon cluster grows.

Mr Taylor said while he couldn’t say the Test would definitively happen, he is confident authorities will watch emerging cases closely and make decisions accordingly.

“I’m sure Cricket Australia, the New South Wales Government and Queensland Government will obviously follow the health guidelines,” he told Luke Grant

“At the moment, they seem very comfortable to have the test match on.

“I think it’s important we leave that to them and the rest of us get on with what we know.”

