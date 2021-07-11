2GB
  • ‘Cancel your membership!’: Ben Fordham..

‘Cancel your membership!’: Ben Fordham rallies against golf club’s ‘heartless’ decision

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Oatlands Golf Club
Article image for ‘Cancel your membership!’: Ben Fordham rallies against golf club’s ‘heartless’ decision

Oatlands Golf Club is refusing to reverse a decision rejecting a memorial for the four children killed by a drunk driver.

The memorial was proposed at the site of the children’s deaths, on land owned by the golf club.

The largest space deemed ‘appropriate’ by the club for the Abdallah and Sakr families’ memorial is only 3m by 1.5m (Pictured above on the right)

“We couldn’t be more disappointed,” Ben Fordham said.

“If you’re a member and don’t support this heartless decision, cancel your membership.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
