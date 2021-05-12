‘Can you believe this?’: The rule that prevented WHO from declaring a pandemic

An expert panel says the World Health Organisation should be given additional powers to help improve the response to future disease outbreaks.

Currently, WHO can’t announce new outbreaks without first getting permission from the host country.

An independent investigation into the response to COVID-19 has found the WHO was too slow in declaring a public health emergency.

“Can you believe this?” Ben Fordham said.

“The WHO just needs to grow a set and do its job.”

