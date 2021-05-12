2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Can you believe this?’: The..

‘Can you believe this?’: The rule that prevented WHO from declaring a pandemic

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
WHO
Article image for ‘Can you believe this?’: The rule that prevented WHO from declaring a pandemic

An expert panel says the World Health Organisation should be given additional powers to help improve the response to future disease outbreaks.

Currently, WHO can’t announce new outbreaks without first getting permission from the host country.

An independent investigation into the response to COVID-19 has found the WHO was too slow in declaring a public health emergency.

“Can you believe this?” Ben Fordham said.

“The WHO just needs to grow a set and do its job.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873