‘Can we talk about it?’: Musicians give a glimpse into industry’s ‘secret club’

40 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ‘Can we talk about it?’: Musicians give a glimpse into industry’s ‘secret club’

Australian singer-songwriters Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham have released an album together, after being drawn together under unusual circumstances. 

Felicity Urquhart: “[Through] The Song Club, we were brought together by an Aussie ex-pat, who lives in Nashville.

“He was part of The Song Club in the States.”

Deborah Knight: “What’s The Song Club?

“Is it like the Fight Club?

“Can we talk about it?”

Felicity Urquhart: “It is like a secret club!”

Press PLAY below to see Urquhart and Cunningham reveal some details of The Song Club

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Read more about Urquhart and Cunningham’s album and tour here.

