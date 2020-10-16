Can the Wallabies win at Eden Park for the first time since 1986?

The Wallabies are hunting down their first victory at Auckland’s Eden Park in more than three decades, after a thrilling first test draw.

Four changes have been made to the Wallabies side for Sunday’s second Bledisloe Cup test.

Wallabies prop James Slipper will play his 98th test this weekend, and told James Willis the team are going in with confidence.

“No one in this team was born the last time we won [at Eden Park].

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the jersey, and I want this trophy more than anything.”

Image: Rugby.com.au