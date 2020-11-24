2GB
Can airlines force COVID-19 vaccinations

45 mins ago
John Stanley
covid-19international travelMichael ByrnesQANTASSwaab Lawyers
When QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce said a COVID-19 vaccination would be compulsory to board international flights on the flying kangaroo many question the rights of airlines.

Many airlines are now joining the push for a COVID-19 passport and there are concerns this could extend to employers too.

Michael Byrnes is a human relations expert and a partner at Swaab Lawyers and he joins John Stanley to talk about the whether or not airlines are in their right to force vaccinations for international travel.

John Stanley
