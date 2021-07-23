2GB
Campaign to save Dawn Fraser Baths vindicated with reopening imminent

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Darcy ByrneDawn Fraser BathsInner West
Article image for Campaign to save Dawn Fraser Baths vindicated with reopening imminent

A three-year campaign to preserve and restore Australia’s oldest pool has reached its conclusion, with the Dawn Fraser Baths set to reopen as soon as Sydney’s lockdown lifts.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne told Ray Hadley he’s grateful for the advocacy Ray provided to make the $8 million upgrade happen.

“The truth is that we don’t always get a lot of great funding out of the NSW government here in the Inner West,” he said.

“In this instance, the money that the council had allocated was supplemented by a grant that really came about by you being persistent.”

“There’s essentially no other harbourside pool like this anywhere in the world.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Inner West Council

LocalNews
