Ryan Papenhuyzen sees the fun side of Cameron Smith’s retirement speculation
Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed he and his teammates have had some fun with the ongoing speculation of captain Cameron Smith’s future.
Among the players, he said, there’s “not really” much discussion of Smith’s rumoured retirement, “just the occasional joke”.
“That’s just Bellyache and Smithy’s banter usually,” Papenhuyzen said.
“Just a bit of banter like you’d know, Gal.”
Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website