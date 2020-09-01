2GB
Ryan Papenhuyzen sees the fun side of Cameron Smith’s retirement speculation

50 mins ago
Mark Levy
CAMERON SMITHMELBOURNE STORMRyan Papenhuyzen

Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed he and his teammates have had some fun with the ongoing speculation of captain Cameron Smith’s future.

Among the players, he said, there’s “not really” much discussion of Smith’s rumoured retirement, “just the occasional joke”.

“That’s just Bellyache and Smithy’s banter usually,” Papenhuyzen said.

“Just a bit of banter like you’d know, Gal.”

 

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
