Calls to expand JobKeeper to a million more employees

Labor is calling on the federal government to expand the JobKeeper payment as it begins to roll out today.

Almost 730,000 organisations have applied for Jobkeeper payments to keep their staff employed during the pandemic.

Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles told Deborah Knight the payments should be extended.

“We’ve got a concern that there are about a million casual employees who are going to be left out of this.

“We need to be doing everything we can to keep as many people as possible in work right now.”

Image: Getty