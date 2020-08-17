Calls for help surge as eating disorder patients struggle to access support

The demand for help from those with an eating disorder has increased two-fold since the pandemic hit.

Chair of the Butterfly Foundation David Murray told Jim Wilson the usual 2300 contacts for help per month has surged to over 5000 every month.

“We also surveyed people with eating disorders … and found that two thirds … reported that COVID-19 has affected their ability to seek treatment and support.

“So not only is the demand up but the ability to do something about it has been made harder.”

If you are experiencing difficulties with eating disorders or body image issues you can contact the Butterfly National Helpline on 1800 33 46 73.

You can also contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Getty