2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Calls for changes to Sydney Harbour Bridge after fatal crash

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Russell White

There are calls for changes to be made to the Sydney Harbour Bridge lanes after a fatal crash yesterday morning.

A man remains in a critical condition following a head-on collision which killed a woman.

Australian Road Safety Foundation CEO Russell White told Ben Fordham barriers could be used to prevent accidents.

“You can have these sort of barriers that can protect vehicles in this sort of close proximity.

“When you’ve got those contraflow lanes, that is going to be a potential problem. I think this is the challenge when we look at road construction.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873