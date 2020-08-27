Calls for changes to Sydney Harbour Bridge after fatal crash

There are calls for changes to be made to the Sydney Harbour Bridge lanes after a fatal crash yesterday morning.

A man remains in a critical condition following a head-on collision which killed a woman.

Australian Road Safety Foundation CEO Russell White told Ben Fordham barriers could be used to prevent accidents.

“You can have these sort of barriers that can protect vehicles in this sort of close proximity.

“When you’ve got those contraflow lanes, that is going to be a potential problem. I think this is the challenge when we look at road construction.”

Image: Getty