Call to end age discrimination in the NDIS

Luke Grant spoke to Ross Duncan from Spinal Life about a push to end the age-based discrimination under the NDIS.

In 2013, the Age Discrimination Act was amended to allow the NDIS scheme to exclude people over the age of 65.

Luke Grant remarked that, sadly, ageism is the acceptable “ism” in society.

People younger than 65 who suffer an injury that renders them disabled can receive up to $250,000 in support packages.

Those over 65 will have to use the My Aged Care Scheme where funding is capped at $52,000 dollars per year.

Ross is encouraging people to sign a petition and make the problem of age discrimination a key election issue.

Click here to see the petition.

