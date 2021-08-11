Byron area café owner foots the bill for alleged COVID-denier’s rule breach

The owner of a café visited by a man who broke health restrictions and brought COVID into the Byron community has spoken out.

Harvest Café owner Tristan Greer told Jim Wilson he’s paid out of pocket to have his business deep cleaned in order to keep serving coffee to the Newrybar community.

All seven employees have returned negative test results.

“We were very fortunate that the interaction we had with him was in an external coffee cart, so it was quite an outdoorsy area.

“It’s one person that’s … deciding to run with their own rules that has brought down this entire area.

“At the moment, it just feels very wrong.”

