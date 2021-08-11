2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Byron area café owner foots the bill for alleged COVID-denier’s rule breach

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Byron ShireCafescoronavirus breachNewrybar
Article image for Byron area café owner foots the bill for alleged COVID-denier’s rule breach

The owner of a café visited by a man who broke health restrictions and brought COVID into the Byron community has spoken out.

Harvest Café owner Tristan Greer told Jim Wilson he’s paid out of pocket to have his business deep cleaned in order to keep serving coffee to the Newrybar community.

All seven employees have returned negative test results.

“We were very fortunate that the interaction we had with him was in an external coffee cart, so it was quite an outdoorsy area.

“It’s one person that’s … deciding to run with their own rules that has brought down this entire area.

“At the moment, it just feels very wrong.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873