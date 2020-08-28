Bushfire smoke expected across Sydney as RFS catch up on hazard reductions

Sydneysiders are being warned to expect bushfire smoke across the city this weekend, ahead of planned hazard reduction burns.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd told Jim Wilson people should expect to see and smell smoke, and he doesn’t want people “ringing triple zero because they can smell that smoke; only call triple zero if you see an unattended fire”.

“This is the first real opportunity in many places that we’ve had since Autumn.

“We are behind in our program [from] where we’d normally be sitting at this time of year.”

Information relating to bushfires and hazard reductions can be obtained at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by contacting the Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

