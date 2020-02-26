Bushfire-hit businesses considering legal action against the government

Image: Batemans Bay (file photo)

The owners of small businesses in bushfire-hit parts of the New South Wales South Coast say they’re going under and are considering legal action against the government.

South Durras caravan park operator Ken Buckley was effectively closed for two months during the crisis and estimates he’s lost $200,000 as tourism dwindles.

He tells Alan several locals are considering taking legal action against the government.

“Now that we’ve come back to the reality of what has actually happened to our businesses… I think it’s time and several of us are thinking about a class action against the government for mismanagement of Crown assets.”

Peter Hay runs the Narooma Marina and estimates he’s lost $100,000.

He tells Alan they’ve applied for financial assistance but have been denied because the business wasn’t burnt down.

“We’re meant to be run off our legs. We just haven’t had anyone coming through the door. We’re open but no one to be open for.

