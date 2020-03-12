Bushfire grants extended to hundreds of desperate small businesses

Hundreds of small businesses that were rejected from receiving bushfire grants will now be eligible.

About 850 businesses that were not directly impacted by the flames initially had their applications turned down, despite being decimated by the crisis.

The government has overturned the decision and is approving $10,000 relief payments to businesses which have experienced a 40 per cent drop in revenue over the last three months.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro tells Alan Jones that rule will be flexible and commonsense will take priority.

“They don’t have to apply again. We’ll get in touch with them and we’ll get the money out the door.

“We’re going to apply commonsense. Anyone that applies, our job is to make that grant go through and get the green light and get the tick of approval.”

Image: SMH