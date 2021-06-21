Bus routes in Baulkham Hills, Parramatta, Sydney CBD added to COVID exposure sites

New bus routes and an office building have been added to the list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

614X From Gooden Drive (opposite Malvern Avenue) in Baulkham Hills to Stand J, Wynyard Station, at York Street in Sydney on Tuesday 15 June: departed 8.40am, arrived 9.23am

614X From Clarence Street (near King Street) in Sydney to Gooden Drive (near Malvern Avenue) in Baulkham Hills on Tuesday 15 June: departed 5.44pm, arrived 6.29pm

Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a casual contact and must isolate until they receive a negative result:

600 From Windsor Road (after Mary Street) in Northmead to Smith Street (after Phillip Street) in Parramatta on Wednesday 9 June: departed 8.49am, arrived 9.05am

600 From Windsor Road (after Mary Street) in Northmead to Smith Street (after Phillip Street) in Parramatta on Thursday 10 June: departed 8.46am, arrived 9.02am

600 From Smith Street (before Phillip Street) in Parramatta to Windsor Road (after Churchill Drive) in Winston Hills on Thursday 10 June: departed 2.14pm, arrived 2.28pm

600 From Windsor Road (after Mary Street) in Northmead to Smith Street (after Phillip Street) in Parramatta on Friday 11 June: departed 8.44am, arrived 9am

428 From Pitt Street (opposite Barlow Street) in Haymarket to King Street (opposite Missenden Road) in Newtown on Tuesday 15 June: departed 1.20pm, arrived 1.34pm

426 From King Street (near Missenden Road) in Newtown to Pitt Street (before Hay Street) in Haymarket on Tuesday 15 June: departed 2.27pm, arrived 2.38pm

Anyone who attended any level of the following building at the listed times should monitor for symptoms:

Office building at 2-4 Holden Street in Ashfield on Friday 18 June from 6pm – 7.30pm

For the full list of exposure sites, click HERE.

Image: Getty