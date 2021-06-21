2GB
Bus routes in Baulkham Hills, Parramatta, Sydney CBD added to COVID exposure sites

8 hours ago
Article image for Bus routes in Baulkham Hills, Parramatta, Sydney CBD added to COVID exposure sites

New bus routes and an office building have been added to the list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

  • 614X From Gooden Drive (opposite Malvern Avenue) in Baulkham Hills to Stand J, Wynyard Station, at York Street in Sydney on Tuesday 15 June: departed 8.40am, arrived 9.23am
  • 614X From Clarence Street (near King Street) in Sydney to Gooden Drive (near Malvern Avenue) in Baulkham Hills on Tuesday 15 June: departed 5.44pm, arrived 6.29pm

Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a casual contact and must isolate until they receive a negative result:

  • 600 From Windsor Road (after Mary Street) in Northmead to Smith Street (after Phillip Street) in Parramatta on Wednesday 9 June: departed 8.49am, arrived 9.05am
  • 600 From Windsor Road (after Mary Street) in Northmead to Smith Street (after Phillip Street) in Parramatta on Thursday 10 June: departed 8.46am, arrived 9.02am
  • 600 From Smith Street (before Phillip Street) in Parramatta to Windsor Road (after Churchill Drive) in Winston Hills on Thursday 10 June: departed 2.14pm, arrived 2.28pm
  • 600 From Windsor Road (after Mary Street) in Northmead to Smith Street (after Phillip Street) in Parramatta on Friday 11 June: departed 8.44am, arrived 9am
  • 428 From Pitt Street (opposite Barlow Street) in Haymarket to King Street (opposite Missenden Road) in Newtown on Tuesday 15 June: departed 1.20pm, arrived 1.34pm
  • 426 From King Street (near Missenden Road) in Newtown to Pitt Street (before Hay Street) in Haymarket on Tuesday 15 June: departed 2.27pm, arrived 2.38pm

Anyone who attended any level of the following building at the listed times should monitor for symptoms:

  • Office building at 2-4 Holden Street in Ashfield on Friday 18 June from 6pm – 7.30pm

For the full list of exposure sites, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

