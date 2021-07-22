2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bus operator ‘desperate to be heard’ gains intervention from MP

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Blue MountainsGreg WarrenRod WilliamsSmall Business
Article image for Bus operator ‘desperate to be heard’ gains intervention from MP

All Rod Williams, an independent bus operator from the Blue Mountains, wants is a meeting with someone from the NSW government.

Yesterday he shared his struggle with Jim Wilson, striking a chord with one Labor MP.

Shadow minister for Western Sydney Greg Warren committed to doing everything he could to lobby the government on Mr Williams’ behalf.

“I’m going to email, straight after this conversation, the Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope, and I’ll CC Minister Ayres as well, requesting that he receive urgent attention.”

Mr Williams was deeply grateful for the assistance.

“We’re desperate to be heard.”

Press PLAY below to hear his campaign

Image: Near or Far Bus and Coach/Facebook

 

RELATED

Collapse of family businesses prompts call to extend post-lockdown support

Jim Wilson
BusinessNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873