Bus operator ‘desperate to be heard’ gains intervention from MP

All Rod Williams, an independent bus operator from the Blue Mountains, wants is a meeting with someone from the NSW government.

Yesterday he shared his struggle with Jim Wilson, striking a chord with one Labor MP.

Shadow minister for Western Sydney Greg Warren committed to doing everything he could to lobby the government on Mr Williams’ behalf.

“I’m going to email, straight after this conversation, the Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope, and I’ll CC Minister Ayres as well, requesting that he receive urgent attention.”

Mr Williams was deeply grateful for the assistance.

“We’re desperate to be heard.”

