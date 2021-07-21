Collapse of family businesses prompts call to extend post-lockdown support

Blue Mountains travel operator Rod Williams is among a coalition of operators calling on the government to extend support payments post-lockdown.

His company, Near Or Far Bus And Coach is teetering on the edge despite eligibility for state government grants, he told Jim Wilson.

“When the lockdown ends, so does our funding, but our work doesn’t start for around eight weeks, historically, after a lockdown ends.

“I’m paying my staff out of savings.

“The time will come where schools and other seniors groups et cetera will not be able to travel when it all comes back, because we won’t be here.”

Image: Getty