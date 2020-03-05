Broncos star Darius Boyd announces retirement

Brisbane Broncos star Darius Boyd has revealed he will hang up the boots at the end of the 2020 NRL season.

The 32-year-old made the announcement at a media conference in Brisbane this morning, forgoing the final year of his lucrative contract.

In an open letter to fans Boyd said, “I’m excited about the next chapter of my life” but he’s also looking forward to one final season with the Broncos.

Boyd has been on the outer at the club following a run of injuries and a drop in form and was stripped of the captaincy last month.

The two-time premiership-winner has had a decorated career, playing 321 NRL games, 28 State of Origins and earning 23 caps for Australia.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold described his player as “a legend of the game”.

“He has achieved every accolade in the game possible, and still has plenty left to contribute to our team in this, his final year.”

Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe