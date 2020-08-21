Broncos legend feels ‘like an alien’ as club sheds former glory

Steve Renouf has become the latest Brisbane Broncos legend to go public and slam his former club for its unwelcoming attitude.

The four-time Premiership winner told James Willis many of the ex-players don’t feel welcome, echoing comments made by fellow legend Glenn Lazarus.

“At times, you’re nearly like an alien.”

Mr Renouf is devastated the Broncos could win the wooden spoon for the first time in their history this year, and warned that with “very little leadership”, the club could well have more mistakes to come.

“I’ve got every faith … they’ll stuff this next coaching appointment up.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview