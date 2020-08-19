Broncos exit ‘the end of a coaching dream’ for Anthony Seibold

Blues coach Brad Fittler has warned if Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold walks away from the club now, it could end his career.

The 2020 season has thrown huge challenges at the Brisbane coach, including unruly players, online trolling, and a personal crisis.

“Obviously the health of his daughter is incredibly important,” Freddy told Mark Levy.

“From the other point of view though, if he walks away, that’s the end of coaching I’d say for Anthony Seibold.

“He went up to the Broncos with a pretty good team, and everything’s turned to crap pretty quickly.

“This could possibly be the end of a coaching dream.”

After a marathon hearing on Tuesday night, the NRL judiciary handed down a guilty verdict for Titans captain Kevin Proctor, who will be suspended for four weeks for biting Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson.

Freddy was baffled by the decision.

“I couldn’t really believe why he had to get suspended.

“It looked like he only opened his mouth to me.”

