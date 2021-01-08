2GB
Brisbanites in NSW told to self-isolate in line with three-day lockdown

3 hours ago
JOHN BARILARO
Anyone from Brisbane who has travelled or is planning to travel to NSW have been asked to self-isolate for three days.

The announcement from Acting Premier John Barilaro comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared a three-day lockdown of the Greater Brisbane area from 6pm tonight in a bid to prevent the highly infectious UK strain of COVID-19 from spreading in the community.

The Queensland Premier’s restrictions will apply in NSW to those who have arrived since January 2.

“It is very, very important to understand that we won’t be locking down the border, but we are going to be applying the same level of restrictions.”

 

Health News NSW QLD
