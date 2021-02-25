Brisbane 2032 ‘a nice big carrot’ for young Olympians-in-training

Brisbane is far and away the frontrunner to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, with the International Olympic Committee today announcing it has been awarded ‘preferred host status’.

Olympic champion swimmer Susie O’Neill recalled the magical moment she learned Sydney had won the 2000 Olympics “like it was yesterday”.

She told James Bracey it was a “surreal” feeling and inspired her to train even harder, and many young athletes will feel the same way today.

“For a young athlete, 10 years will seem like a different lifetime won’t it, but it’ll certainly be a nice big carrot at the end of all the training.”

Image: Getty