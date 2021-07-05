2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • Breakthrough! Bankstown council backflips on..

Breakthrough! Bankstown council backflips on nighttime park lights

12 seconds ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Breakthrough! Bankstown council backflips on nighttime park lights

The City of Canterbury-Bankstown Council has now joined a growing roster of Sydney councils lighting up their parks at night during lockdown.

Afternoons listener Marina got back in touch with Deborah Knight to confirm clubhouse lights are now on in the early morning, allowing residents more time to exercise safely in the dark.

“Common sense has prevailed,” Deborah said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

 

