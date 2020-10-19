Wedding and gathering restrictions eased in NSW

Gladys Berejiklian has announced the further easing of restrictions for hospitality venues and weddings.

Group bookings at hospitality venues will now be allowed to have 30 people. Previously 10 people were allowed per booking.

Outdoor gatherings will also be raised from 20 to 30 people.

The number of guests allowed at weddings has been increased to 300 from 150, from December 1.

Corporate events can have up to 300 people as well, at any hospitality venue, complying with the four sqm rule.

“This is good news to allow people to prepare for Christmas, and the celebrations over summer,” the Premier said.

“It could actually be safer to go to a restaurant or a hotel … which is COVID-safe to have your Christmas lunch than indoors in a confined space.”

“Mingling” is still not allowed, she stressed, and all guests must be seated.

Image: Nine News