2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING | Trial exam and school access plan for HSC students revealed

2 hours ago
2GB News
COVID-19 vaccineHSCNSW SchoolsYear 12
Article image for BREAKING | Trial exam and school access plan for HSC students revealed

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the path forward for Greater Sydney’s Year 12 students amid lockdown.

Most HSC students will be permitted access to their classrooms on a flexible basis where they need to undertake assessments or collect materials.

Trial exams will be undertaken at home, but students in the eight LGAs of highest concern “will not be able to have any face to face time for the foreseeable future”.

Mass vaccination at Qudos Bank Arena will begin on Monday, August 9 for students in those LGAs, who will be invited to register via email.

A call centre will soon be available to provide further information to parents, on 1800 922 886.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard referred to the vaccination plan as a “golden opportunity” for the 24,000 Year 12s.

Press PLAY below to hear the announcement

Image: Nine News

 

2GB News
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873