BREAKING | Trial exam and school access plan for HSC students revealed

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the path forward for Greater Sydney’s Year 12 students amid lockdown.

Most HSC students will be permitted access to their classrooms on a flexible basis where they need to undertake assessments or collect materials.

Trial exams will be undertaken at home, but students in the eight LGAs of highest concern “will not be able to have any face to face time for the foreseeable future”.

Mass vaccination at Qudos Bank Arena will begin on Monday, August 9 for students in those LGAs, who will be invited to register via email.

A call centre will soon be available to provide further information to parents, on 1800 922 886.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard referred to the vaccination plan as a “golden opportunity” for the 24,000 Year 12s.

